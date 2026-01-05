Can you now get a good deal on Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s shares?

While Pediatrix Medical Group Inc has underperformed by -0.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MD fell by -0.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.99 to $11.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.12% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, Macquarie started tracking Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on September 26, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MD. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded MD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 07, 2024. SVB Leerink Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on September 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $29. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for MD, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MD shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.58%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MD has an average volume of 971.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.76%, with a loss of -2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $21.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pediatrix Medical Group Inc Shares?

Medical Care Facilities giant Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Pediatrix Medical Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 264.17%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.