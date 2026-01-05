Fluor Corporation (FLR) shows promising results

While Fluor Corporation has overperformed by 5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLR rose by 5.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.50 to $29.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 16, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to Sector Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on December 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLR. Citigroup also Upgraded FLR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2024. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FLR, as published in its report on March 14, 2024. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.73%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fluor Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 91.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FLR is recording an average volume of 3.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.00, showing growth from the present price of $41.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluor Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Engineering & Construction sector, Fluor Corporation (FLR) is based in the USA. When comparing Fluor Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.12, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1486.56%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.