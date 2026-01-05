What was Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)’s performance in the last session?

While Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCY rose by 0.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.59 to $8.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.56% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) recommending Neutral. A report published by TD Cowen on November 03, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SNCY. TD Cowen also reiterated SNCY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2025. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on January 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $23. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SNCY, as published in its report on November 15, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from October 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for SNCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 829.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SNCY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.60, showing growth from the present price of $14.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) is one of the biggest names in Airlines. When comparing Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.64%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 119.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.