Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC) requires closer examination

While Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc has overperformed by 6.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLIC rose by 6.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.19 to $26.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.67% in the last 200 days.

On August 07, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: KLIC) to Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on May 07, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for KLIC. Needham also Upgraded KLIC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2024. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on November 15, 2024, but set its price target from $45 to $50. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for KLIC, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from November 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $60 for KLIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc (KLIC)

Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.82 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.07%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KLIC is recording 530.10K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a gain of 4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.00, showing decline from the present price of $48.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.