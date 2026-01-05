A year in review: Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO)’s performance in the last year

While Millicom International Cellular S.A has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIGO rose by 2.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.27 to $23.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.55% in the last 200 days.

On September 11, 2025, UBS Downgraded Millicom International Cellular S.A (NASDAQ: TIGO) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on June 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TIGO. Morgan Stanley also rated TIGO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 29, 2025. Scotiabank September 20, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for TIGO, as published in its report on September 20, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from September 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for TIGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO)

The current dividend for TIGO investors is set at $3.19 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Millicom International Cellular S.A’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TIGO is recording an average volume of 807.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a gain of 4.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.97, showing decline from the present price of $56.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Millicom International Cellular S.A Shares?

Millicom International Cellular S.A (TIGO) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Millicom International Cellular S.A shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 293.67%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.