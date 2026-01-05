Analyzing SRAD’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) stock is trading at the price of $23.15, a fall of -0.73% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -28.15% less than its 52-week high of $32.22 and 35.38% better than its 52-week low of $17.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.22% below the high and +3.72% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SRAD’s SMA-200 is $25.67.

It is also essential to consider SRAD stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.31 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 16.09. SRAD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.18, resulting in an 17.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 21 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.34% of shares. A total of 279 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 91.30% of its stock and 92.54% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding total of 68.17 shares that make 30.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.58 billion.

The securities firm Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. holds 29.2 shares of SRAD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 13.19%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 674.74 million.

An overview of Sportradar Group AG’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) traded 1,343,971 shares per day, with a moving average of $23.11 and price change of +0.34. With the moving average of $23.34 and a price change of -4.35, about 1,829,185 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SRAD’s 100-day average volume is 1,979,416 shares, alongside a moving average of $26.19 and a price change of -5.84.