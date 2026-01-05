American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While American Eagle Outfitters Inc has underperformed by -0.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEO fell by -0.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.15 to $9.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.31% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, Goldman started tracking American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AEO. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated AEO shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Market Perform’ rating for AEO, as published in its report on September 04, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from August 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Investors in American Eagle Outfitters Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AEO is recording 7.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a loss of -1.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.11, showing decline from the present price of $26.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Eagle Outfitters Inc Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) based in the USA. When comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 29.29%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.