Are JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’shares a good deal?

While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR has overperformed by 8.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS rose by 8.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.88 to $13.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) to Sell. A report published by Daiwa Securities on January 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for JKS. ROTH MKM also Downgraded JKS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 21, 2024. Daiwa Securities February 05, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JKS, as published in its report on February 05, 2024. Daiwa Securities’s report from January 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $33.30 for JKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JKS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JKS is recording an average volume of 679.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.22%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.56, showing decline from the present price of $27.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.