What is the investor’s view on Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)?

While Americold Realty Trust Inc has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLD rose by 0.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.52 to $10.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.70% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: COLD) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for COLD. Evercore ISI also Downgraded COLD shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 07, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $14. JP Morgan September 23, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for COLD, as published in its report on September 23, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $21 for COLD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BNP Paribas Exane also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD)

With COLD’s current dividend of $1.14 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.56%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Americold Realty Trust Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COLD has an average volume of 6.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a gain of 2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.86, showing growth from the present price of $12.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Americold Realty Trust Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.