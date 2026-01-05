Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)’s stock price range in the last year

While Allegro Microsystems Inc has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGM rose by 2.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.45 to $16.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.58% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) to Buy. Wells Fargo also rated ALGM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2024. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on November 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for ALGM, as published in its report on November 07, 2024. UBS’s report from September 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ALGM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Allegro Microsystems Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALGM is registering an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.58%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.42, showing growth from the present price of $26.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allegro Microsystems Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.