Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR has overperformed by 2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BVN rose by 2.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.07 to $11.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.39% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2024, Scotiabank Upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) to Sector Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 21, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BVN. Morgan Stanley September 21, 2023d the rating to Overweight on September 21, 2023, and set its price target from $8.60 to $10.30. Morgan Stanley March 24, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for BVN, as published in its report on March 24, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN)

The current dividend for BVN investors is set at $0.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.41%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BVN is recording an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a loss of -3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.34, showing decline from the present price of $28.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR Shares?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) is based in the Peru and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Other Precious Metals & Mining market. When comparing Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -29.33%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.