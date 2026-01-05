Miami International Holdings Inc (MIAX) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Miami International Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIAX fell by -1.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.38 to $28.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.21% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, William Blair started tracking Miami International Holdings Inc (NYSE: MIAX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Rosenblatt on September 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MIAX. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on September 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $39. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MIAX, as published in its report on September 08, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from September 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $37 for MIAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating.

Analysis of Miami International Holdings Inc (MIAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Miami International Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MIAX has an average volume of 722.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a loss of -7.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.75, showing growth from the present price of $43.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Miami International Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.