UTime Ltd (WTO)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While UTime Ltd has underperformed by -17.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTO fell by -17.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $440.00 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -99.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of UTime Ltd (WTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of UTime Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -567.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WTO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 31.10%, with a gain of 25.39% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze UTime Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.