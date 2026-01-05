A closer look at Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)’s stock price trends

While Diana Shipping Inc has overperformed by 1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX rose by 1.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.04 to $1.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DSX. Jefferies also rated DSX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DSX, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Pareto also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)

The current dividend for DSX investors is set at $0.04 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Diana Shipping Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DSX is recording an average volume of 403.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -1.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc Shares?

Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) is based in the Greece and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Marine Shipping market. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 171.96%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.