Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Regal Rexnord Corp has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RRX rose by 4.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.77 to $90.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.05% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on September 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RRX. Jefferies also rated RRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 12, 2024. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 14, 2024, and assigned a price target of $200. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for RRX, as published in its report on June 28, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from December 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $151 for RRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

RRX currently pays a dividend of $1.75 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.33%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Regal Rexnord Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 791.27K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.15%, with a gain of 0.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.00, showing growth from the present price of $146.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Regal Rexnord Corp Shares?

The USA based company Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing Regal Rexnord Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.65%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.