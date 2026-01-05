Bruker Corp (BRKR)’s stock rises to 48.11 per share

While Bruker Corp has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRKR rose by 2.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.64 to $28.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2025, Wolfe Research Upgraded Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) to Outperform. A report published by Goldman on December 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for BRKR. Rothschild & Co Redburn also rated BRKR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2025. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRKR, as published in its report on December 19, 2024. UBS’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $66 for BRKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bruker Corp (BRKR)

It’s important to note that BRKR shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bruker Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRKR is registering an average volume of 2.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a loss of -0.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.27, showing growth from the present price of $48.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bruker Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.