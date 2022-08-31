In the current day and age, drones are proving themselves to be useful and popular in a variety of fields, which is why drone stocks are in such high demand. In many areas, drones play a vital role in many different aspects of life including military services, agriculture, surveillance, delivery, search and rescue, wildlife monitoring, healthcare, recreation, and even in some areas of military operations.

Due to the rapid growth of drones, it’s not surprising that they’re experiencing a spike in popularity. We are experiencing a major change in the way we operate in our world due to drone technology, and many investors are hoping to make money from this growing market. With the technology gaining traction worldwide, the best drone stocks are an excellent investment right now.

In this article, Stocks Telegraph has collected for you the 5 best drone stocks to invest in.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock lost -2.11% to close Tuesday’s session at $154.68. The stock volume remained 52.91 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 51.96 million shares within the past 50 days. NVDA shares have fallen by -31.82% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -9.97% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -17.16%, while over the past six months, it has shed -34.11%. Further, the company has a current market of $426.01 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 2.51 billion.

BMO ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. bought a fresh place in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). The institutional investor bought 5.2 million shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC. (bought approximately 3.8 million shares of NVIDIA Corporation In a separate transaction which took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. bought 2.8 million shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

The stock of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)lost -0.39% to complete the last trading session at $109.91. The price range of the company’s shares was between $108.80 and $111.37. It traded 20.23 million shares, which was below its daily average of 28.68 million shares over 100 days. GOOG’s shares have dropped by -4.23% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -4.82% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a price-to-book ratio of 5.70.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has added its position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) to 156,855,366 shares, mirroring a recent increase of 0.25%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index added 0.39 million shares of Alphabet Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $18.3 billion at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager that changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard 500 Index Fund, which added 1.04 million shares to end up with 123,301,056 shares worth $14.38 billion. Government Pension Fund – Global cut their holdings by -12.79% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 1.81% position in Alphabet Inc. thanks to 113.19 million shares amounting to $13.2 billion.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)stock closed the last session at $190.70, decreasing -0.89% or -$1.72. Shares of the company fluctuated between $189.29 and $193.035 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 2.2 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.39 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 3.18 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -17.76%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -3.47%. For the last six months, the stock has gained a total of 3.87%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -1.51%. The stock has returned -8.54% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the HON stock, with those at BofA Securities upgrading the stock to “a Buy”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published July 11, 2022. Analysts at Berenberg maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $230. Over at UBS, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Honeywell International Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Buy.” in a note released on January 07, 2022. The analysts have also raised their price target for HON from $$229 to $$237.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) stock was subtracted by -1.95% to finish the last trading session at $134.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.12 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 7.98 million shares. The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated have advanced by -4.48% in the last five days; however, they have lost -8.83% over the last month. The stock price has shed -6.15% over the last three months and has lost -7.90 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 45.19 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 3.79.

DZ Bank downgraded the QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM)stock from Buy to Hold and set the price target of $150. The rating was come-out on July 29, 2022. Another research note published on July 28, 2022, by Edward Jones, upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Edward Jones upgraded the company stock from Hold to Buy in a research paper released on July 15, 2022. Analysts at SMBC Nikko, revealed in a research note on April 18, 2022, said the stock is downgraded from Outperform to Neutral and set the price target of $155. In a research paper which was published recently on February 03, 2022, analysts from Raymond James reiterated the QUALCOMM Incorporated stock to Strong Buy and gave a price target of $222.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

On Tuesday, shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) fell -1.24% to close the day at $12.75. The volume of shares traded was 0.75 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 785.46K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $12.61 and $13.095. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.20. KTOS’s stock has lost -9.19% of its value in the previous five sessions and -15.34% over the past month but has lost -34.28% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $14.19 is above the 200-day moving average of $16.88. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 31.34.

DEMARCO ERIC M, President & CEO, of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Aug 22. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.26 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $142,577. As of the close of the Sale, President & CEO now directly holds 612,967 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $7815329.25. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.