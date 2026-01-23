What was GPGI Inc (CMPO)’s performance in the last session?

While GPGI Inc has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPO rose by 30.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded GPGI Inc (NYSE: CMPO) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CMPO. TD Cowen also rated CMPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPO, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CMPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of GPGI Inc (CMPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GPGI Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMPO is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 7.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GPGI Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.