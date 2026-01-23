AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) shows promising results

While AMKOR Technology Inc has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMKR rose by 32.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.20 to $14.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.42% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2026, UBS Downgraded AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMKR. Melius January 06, 2025d the rating to Hold on January 06, 2025, and set its price target from $34 to $30. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AMKR, as published in its report on September 20, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from July 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $48 for AMKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

With AMKR’s current dividend of $0.33 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AMKOR Technology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMKR has an average volume of 3.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a gain of 7.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.02, showing decline from the present price of $52.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMKOR Technology Inc Shares?

Semiconductor Equipment & Materials giant AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing AMKOR Technology Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.11%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.