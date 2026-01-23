The Entegris Inc (ENTG) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Entegris Inc has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG rose by 40.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.62 to $60.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.41% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2026, UBS Upgraded Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for ENTG. Goldman also rated ENTG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2025. Citigroup September 16, 2024d the rating to Buy on September 16, 2024, and set its price target from $119 to $130. Seaport Research Partners August 01, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG, as published in its report on August 01, 2024. Mizuho’s report from August 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $143 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

ENTG currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.07%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Entegris Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.79M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ENTG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a gain of 13.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $113.09, showing decline from the present price of $118.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc Shares?

The USA based company Entegris Inc (ENTG) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. When comparing Entegris Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 62.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.36%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.