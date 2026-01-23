Technical analysis of PACS Group Inc (PACS) stock chart patterns

While PACS Group Inc has underperformed by -2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACS fell by -8.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.08 to $7.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 112.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking PACS Group Inc (NYSE: PACS) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 17, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PACS. JP Morgan also rated PACS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 06, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PACS, as published in its report on September 11, 2024. Macquarie’s report from June 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for PACS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PACS Group Inc (PACS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PACS Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PACS is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a loss of -11.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.20, showing growth from the present price of $35.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PACS Group Inc Shares?

PACS Group Inc (PACS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Care Facilities market. When comparing PACS Group Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 215.99%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.