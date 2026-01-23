CNK underperforms with a -0.25 decrease in share price

While Cinemark Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNK rose by 3.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.01 to $21.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, MoffettNathanson Upgraded Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CNK. Wedbush also Upgraded CNK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $36. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CNK, as published in its report on May 16, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from April 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $34 for CNK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

CNK currently pays a dividend of $0.33 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cinemark Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a gain of 0.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.69, showing growth from the present price of $24.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cinemark Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is one of the biggest names in Entertainment. When comparing Cinemark Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.78%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.