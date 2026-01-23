nLIGHT Inc (LASR) stock shows positive growth on Thursday

While nLIGHT Inc has overperformed by 4.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LASR rose by 27.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.50 to $6.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 90.04% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Stifel started tracking nLIGHT Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 07, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LASR. Craig Hallum also Upgraded LASR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 09, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on October 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15.50. The Benchmark Company November 28, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Speculative Buy’ for LASR, as published in its report on November 28, 2023. Needham’s report from November 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for LASR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of nLIGHT Inc (LASR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of nLIGHT Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LASR is recording 730.66K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 11.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.43, showing decline from the present price of $48.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LASR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze nLIGHT Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.