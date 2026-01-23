Lam Research Corp’s results are impressive

While Lam Research Corp has underperformed by -3.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRCX rose by 28.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $232.90 to $56.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.33% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2026, Wells Fargo Upgraded Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) to Overweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on January 15, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LRCX. TD Cowen also reiterated LRCX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 23, 2025. HSBC Securities Initiated an Hold rating on September 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $127. Deutsche Bank September 29, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LRCX, as published in its report on September 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LRCX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.98 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lam Research Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 62.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LRCX is recording an average volume of 11.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a gain of 5.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $217.93, showing decline from the present price of $220.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lam Research Corp Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is based in the USA. When comparing Lam Research Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.35%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.