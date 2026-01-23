Did Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) perform well in the last session?

While Bath & Body Works Inc has overperformed by 1.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI rose by 12.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.87 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, Jefferies started tracking Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) recommending Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on January 08, 2026, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group November 21, 2025d the rating to Market Perform on November 21, 2025, and set its price target from $38 to $17. Robert W. Baird November 21, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI, as published in its report on November 21, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

BBWI currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bath & Body Works Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.61M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBWI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a loss of -1.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.92, showing decline from the present price of $22.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc Shares?

The USA based company Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Retail. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.77%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.