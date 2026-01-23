Is Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Solstice Advanced Materials Inc has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOLS rose by 29.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.77 to $40.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.61% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: SOLS) to Outperform. A report published by Vertical Research on January 07, 2026, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SOLS. RBC Capital Mkts also rated SOLS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 10, 2025. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on November 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $62. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SOLS, as published in its report on October 31, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from October 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SOLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS)

One of the most important indicators of Solstice Advanced Materials Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SOLS is recording 4.41M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a gain of 9.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.33, showing growth from the present price of $62.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solstice Advanced Materials Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.