Is it possible to buy Werewolf Therapeutics Inc(HOWL) shares at a good price now?

While Werewolf Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 16.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOWL rose by 9.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.38 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.57% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, Wedbush Downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) to Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on April 03, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for HOWL. Wedbush also rated HOWL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 24, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 06, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HOWL, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for HOWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

To gain a thorough understanding of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HOWL is recording an average volume of 716.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.90%, with a gain of 19.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Werewolf Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.