HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) stock: A year of ups and downs

While HUYA Inc ADR has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUYA rose by 20.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.00 to $1.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.52% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) to Buy. A report published by Daiwa Securities on March 18, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HUYA. Citigroup August 14, 2024d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HUYA, as published in its report on August 14, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from May 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9 for HUYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

HUYA Inc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HUYA has an average volume of 1.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a loss of -6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.21, showing decline from the present price of $3.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HUYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HUYA Inc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.