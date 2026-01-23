How will Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

In the current trading session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s (ULCC) stock is trading at the price of $5.21, a gain of 0.69% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -49.26% less than its 52-week high of $10.26 and 80.04% better than its 52-week low of $2.89.

It is also essential to consider ULCC stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.32 for the last year.ULCC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.74, resulting in an 2.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC): Earnings History

If we examine Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34, slashing the consensus of -$0.37. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 7.67% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.34 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.37. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 7.67%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 48.79% of shares. A total of 211 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 59.21% of its stock and 115.62% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Indigo Partners LLC holding total of 32.09 shares that make 14.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 167.04 million.

The securities firm Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds 28.06 shares of ULCC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 146.06 million.