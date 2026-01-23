How did C3.ai Inc (AI) fare last session?

While C3.ai Inc has overperformed by 2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AI fell by -3.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.98 to $12.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Oppenheimer Downgraded C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) to Perform. A report published by Northland Capital on August 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AI. DA Davidson also Downgraded AI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2025. JP Morgan December 11, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AI, as published in its report on December 11, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from May 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.34%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of C3.ai Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -6.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.67, showing growth from the present price of $12.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C3.ai Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.