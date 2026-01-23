Have you been able to find a good deal on Smart Sand Inc’s shares?

While Smart Sand Inc has overperformed by 9.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SND rose by 14.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.51 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 97.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) to In-line. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 09, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SND. B. Riley FBR also Upgraded SND shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2019. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Neutral rating on March 20, 2019, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Piper Jaffray November 13, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SND, as published in its report on November 13, 2018. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Smart Sand Inc (SND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Smart Sand Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.06, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SND is recording an average volume of 368.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.91%, with a gain of 19.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing decline from the present price of $4.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Smart Sand Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Smart Sand Inc (SND) is based in the USA. When comparing Smart Sand Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 46.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3184.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.