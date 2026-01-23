Examining Fabrinet (FN) stock is warranted

While Fabrinet has underperformed by -3.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FN rose by 3.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $531.22 to $148.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.09% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, Barclays Upgraded Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) to Overweight. A report published by Susquehanna on December 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Positive’ rating for FN. JP Morgan also Upgraded FN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $345 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2025. B. Riley Securities April 04, 2025d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FN, as published in its report on April 04, 2025. Fox Advisors’s report from February 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $270 for FN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Fabrinet (FN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fabrinet’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FN is recording 628.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.99%, with a loss of -1.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $538.11, showing growth from the present price of $470.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fabrinet Shares?

The Electronic Components market is dominated by Fabrinet (FN) based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Fabrinet shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.02%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.