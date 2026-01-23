Can you now get a good deal on Toast Inc’s shares?

While Toast Inc has overperformed by 3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -3.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.66 to $28.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.13% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2026, Evercore ISI Upgraded Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) to Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 08, 2026, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for TOST. JP Morgan also Upgraded TOST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 04, 2025. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TOST, as published in its report on October 23, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from October 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $47 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.13%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Toast Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TOST is recording an average volume of 8.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.28%, with a loss of -4.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.56, showing growth from the present price of $34.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Infrastructure sector, Toast Inc (TOST) is based in the USA. When comparing Toast Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 78.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 137.32%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.