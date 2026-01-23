Can Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) meet market expectations this quarter?

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.11% from the previous close with its current price standing at $17.4. Its current price is -17.46% under its 52-week high of $21.08 and 43.30% more than its 52-week low of $12.14.

Additionally, it is important to take into account VIPS stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.49 for the last tewlve months.VIPS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.51, resulting in an 1.66 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS): Earnings History

If we examine Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, slashing the consensus of $2.91. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 2.45% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $2.98 in contrast with the Outlook of $2.91. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 2.45%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.46% of shares. A total of 489 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 68.93% of its stock and 69.25% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 21.67 shares that make 5.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 376.52 million.

The securities firm FIL LTD holds 18.41 shares of VIPS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 319.83 million.