ANVS (Annovis Bio Inc) has impressive results

While Annovis Bio Inc has overperformed by 6.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANVS fell by -11.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.50 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.51% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2025, D. Boral Capital Downgraded Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on October 25, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ANVS. Canaccord Genuity also rated ANVS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 29, 2023. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 07, 2021, but set its price target from $45 to $150.

Analysis of Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)

To gain a thorough understanding of Annovis Bio Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -246.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ANVS is recording an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.99%, with a loss of -3.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Annovis Bio Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.