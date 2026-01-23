A closer look at Lucid Group Inc (LCID) is warranted

Within its last year performance, LCID rose by 8.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.90 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.81% in the last 200 days.

On December 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LCID. TD Cowen also rated LCID shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. BofA Securities February 26, 2025d the rating to Underperform on February 26, 2025, and set its price target from $3 to $1. Redburn Atlantic February 24, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LCID, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5 for LCID shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. R. F. Lafferty also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 68.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lucid Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LCID is recording 8.82M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.80%, with a gain of 5.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.06, showing growth from the present price of $11.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LCID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lucid Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.