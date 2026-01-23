Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s results are impressive

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALNY fell by -6.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $495.55 to $205.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2026, Oppenheimer started tracking Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wolfe Research on August 04, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ALNY. Oppenheimer also Upgraded ALNY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $490 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 04, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on July 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $370. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALNY, as published in its report on July 21, 2025. Redburn Atlantic’s report from March 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $353 for ALNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 149.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALNY is recording an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $493.62, showing growth from the present price of $370.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1539.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 312.06%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.