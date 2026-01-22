WVE’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s (WVE) stock is trading at the price of $14.37, a gain of 3.08% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -33.87% less than its 52-week high of $21.73 and 172.16% better than its 52-week low of $5.28.

It is also essential to consider WVE stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 24.07 for the last year.WVE’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 18.49, resulting in an 13.40 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE): Earnings History

If we examine Wave Life Sciences Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32, beating the consensus of -$0.3. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -8.18% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.32 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.3. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -8.18%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.73% of shares. A total of 270 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 79.44% of its stock and 92.09% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 18.2 shares that make 10.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 262.84 million.

The securities firm Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 14.57 shares of WVE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 210.36 million.