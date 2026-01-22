Examining LRMR’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Currently, Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s (LRMR) stock is trading at $3.59, marking a gain of 8.13% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -33.15% below its 52-week high of $5.37 and 122.98% above its 52-week low of $1.61.

How does Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR): Earnings History

If we examine Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.61, beating the consensus of -$0.42. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.19, resulting in a -44.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.61 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.42. That was a difference of -$0.19 and a surprise of -44.20%.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.10% of shares. A total of 177 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 103.16% of its stock and 104.31% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P holding total of 30.61 shares that make 35.76% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 110.03 million.

The securities firm RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.05 shares of LRMR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 21.73 million.