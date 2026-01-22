Will Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) stock is trading at $5.36, marking a gain of 0.85% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -28.98% below its 52-week high of $7.54 and 36.16% above its 52-week low of $3.93.

As well, it is important to consider ABEO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 725.50.ABEO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.64, resulting in an 1.40 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO): Earnings History

If we examine Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11, slashing the consensus of -$0.34. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.24, resulting in a 68.54% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.11 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.34. That was a difference of $0.24 and a surprise of 68.54%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.35% of shares. A total of 137 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 68.14% of its stock and 76.00% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holding total of 4.56 shares that make 8.42% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 24.51 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 3.15 shares of ABEO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 16.9 million.