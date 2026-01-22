Was Trinseo PLC (TSE)’s session last reading good?

While Trinseo PLC has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSE fell by -2.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.99 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -78.24% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2025, Alembic Global Advisors Downgraded Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on October 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TSE. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded TSE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on March 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $60. TD Securities July 21, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TSE, as published in its report on July 21, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for TSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

TSE currently pays a dividend of $0.02 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.35%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Trinseo PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 973.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TSE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.10%, with a loss of -17.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.83, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trinseo PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.