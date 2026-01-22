Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) deserves deeper analysis

While Intuitive Machines Inc has underperformed by -7.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNR rose by 20.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.95 to $6.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2026, Stifel Downgraded Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) to Hold. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 19, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for LUNR. Stifel also rated LUNR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 03, 2025. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LUNR, as published in its report on July 22, 2025. Barclays’s report from May 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $13 for LUNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Intuitive Machines Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LUNR is recording an average volume of 9.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.84%, with a gain of 11.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.40, showing decline from the present price of $19.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.