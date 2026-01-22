Was anything negative for Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) stock last session?

While Beyond Air Inc has underperformed by -6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XAIR rose by 150.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.40 to $0.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.18% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on June 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XAIR. Piper Sandler also rated XAIR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2023. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on June 15, 2023, and assigned a price target of $15. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XAIR, as published in its report on April 28, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from October 22, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $9 for XAIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 127.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Beyond Air Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -179.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XAIR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.19%, with a loss of -16.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XAIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beyond Air Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.