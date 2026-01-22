Results from Redwire Corporation (RDW) show risk

While Redwire Corporation has underperformed by -4.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDW rose by 34.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.66 to $4.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.47% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for RDW. Canaccord Genuity also rated RDW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 09, 2025. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on June 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $16. B. Riley Securities January 27, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RDW, as published in its report on January 27, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from January 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $28 for RDW shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Redwire Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RDW is recording an average volume of 12.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.03%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.56, showing growth from the present price of $10.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redwire Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.