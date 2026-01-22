TIC’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

Currently, TIC Solutions Inc’s (TIC) stock is trading at $11.25, marking a gain of 0.96% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -24.74% below its 52-week high of $14.94 and 28.47% above its 52-week low of $8.76.

How does TIC Solutions Inc (TIC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TIC Solutions Inc (TIC): Earnings History

If we examine TIC Solutions Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0, beating the consensus of $0.09. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.09, resulting in a -101.01% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.09. That was a difference of -$0.09 and a surprise of -101.01%.

TIC Solutions Inc (NYSE: TIC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TIC Solutions Inc (TIC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.76% of shares. A total of 276 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 68.01% of its stock and 73.73% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. holding total of 34.36 shares that make 28.30% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 387.07 million.

The securities firm Progeny 3, Inc. holds 15.26 shares of TIC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.57%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 171.86 million.