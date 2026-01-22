Breaking down ASND’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR’s (ASND) stock is trading at the price of $219.79, a gain of 1.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -4.42% less than its 52-week high of $229.94 and 86.21% better than its 52-week low of $118.03.

How does Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND): Earnings History

If we examine Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1, beating the consensus of -$0.16. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.84, resulting in a -528.77% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.16. That was a difference of -$0.84 and a surprise of -528.77%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.76% of shares. A total of 386 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 106.02% of its stock and 106.83% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. holding total of 10.28 shares that make 16.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.27 billion.

The securities firm Westfield Capital Management Co LP holds 5.26 shares of ASND, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.49%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.16 billion.