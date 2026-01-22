Should investors be concerned about Navan Inc (NAVN)?

While Navan Inc has overperformed by 0.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAVN fell by -16.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.75 to $11.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2026, Goldman started tracking Navan Inc (NASDAQ: NAVN) recommending Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on November 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NAVN. Oppenheimer also rated NAVN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 24, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on November 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NAVN, as published in its report on November 24, 2025. Mizuho’s report from November 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for NAVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Navan Inc (NAVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Navan Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NAVN is recording an average volume of 2.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a loss of -17.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.08, showing growth from the present price of $14.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navan Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.