Did Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) perform well in the last session?

While Similarweb Ltd has underperformed by -5.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMWB fell by -25.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.64 to $5.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2026, Goldman Downgraded Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on December 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SMWB. Needham also rated SMWB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 21, 2024. Northland Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on September 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Citigroup February 15, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SMWB, as published in its report on February 15, 2024. Jefferies’s report from February 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for SMWB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Similarweb Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 333.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SMWB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a loss of -13.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.81, showing growth from the present price of $5.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMWB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Similarweb Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.