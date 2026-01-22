Results from Atricure Inc (ATRC) show potential

While Atricure Inc has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRC fell by -0.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.18 to $28.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.49% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking Atricure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 23, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATRC. JMP Securities also rated ATRC shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 23, 2023. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $56. Oppenheimer August 05, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for ATRC, as published in its report on August 05, 2021. Needham’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $63 for ATRC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atricure Inc (ATRC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.84%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atricure Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATRC is recording an average volume of 556.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a gain of 7.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.78, showing growth from the present price of $39.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atricure Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.