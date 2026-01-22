PI’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Impinj Inc (PI)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.25% from the previous close with its current price standing at $167.45. Its current price is -32.22% under its 52-week high of $247.06 and 175.18% more than its 52-week low of $60.85.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PI stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 14.01 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 123.69. PI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 25.86, resulting in an 26.52 price to cash per share for the period.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Impinj Inc (PI): Earnings History

If we examine Impinj Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, slashing the consensus of $0.5. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.08, resulting in a 16.85% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.5. That was a difference of $0.08 and a surprise of 16.85%.

Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Impinj Inc (PI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.11% of shares. A total of 434 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 105.75% of its stock and 110.29% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 4.34 shares that make 14.41% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 727.36 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 4.1 shares of PI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 13.61%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 687.09 million.